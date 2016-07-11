Barracuda. Nipples on The Voice. And Secrets From a Casting Agent

the recap

11 Jul 2016 · 38 minutes

Ever wanted to know how to get scouted for a reality TV show? Kirsty De Vallance does it for a living, and tells us everything.  From Barracuda to the nip slip on The Voice, Laura is joined by entertainment writer Jess Clark to talk all things Gruen, Please Like Me and why Game of Thrones has been delayed. 

Show Notes

Rosie Waterland is away this week.

Watch The Bachelor on Ten from the 27th of July

Find all three Barracuda episodes on iView

The Gruen Transfer returns to August on the 3rd of August

Please Like Me will return to the ABC later in the year.

With thanks to Kirsty De Vallance from A Cast of Thousands

Laura recommends Roadies on Stan

Jess recommends documentaries on Netflix: The Hunting Ground and Welcome to Leith

Contact the show [email protected]

Please leave a rating and review in itunes

And subscribe to the show while you're there.

Show your love and support by OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

 

