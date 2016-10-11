Bach Chat Week 4: The One Where Four People Left

Last week we said the show was getting boring We take it back. Because not only did Georgia Love send FOUR men home, we also a completely different side of her. A side that showed us she does not take things lying down. Plus, former Bachelorette contestant Ryan joins us on the show to talk about how obsessed the Bachelorette’s become with Georgia Love when they are in the mansion.

