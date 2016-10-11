Bach Chat Week 4: The One Where Four People Left

the recap

11 Oct 2016 · 22 minutes

Bach Chat Week 4: The One Where Four People Left
Last week we said the show was getting boring We take it back. Because not only did Georgia Love send FOUR men home, we also a completely different side of her. A side that showed us she does not take things lying down. Plus, former Bachelorette contestant Ryan joins us on the show to talk about how obsessed the Bachelorette’s become with Georgia Love when they are in the mansion.

Show Notes

Bach Chat was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Amy Cooper

With thanks to Ryan Palk

And produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Women's Network.

