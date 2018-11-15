News
Bach Chat: WE MADE IT!

the recap

15 Nov 2018 · 27 minutes

We made it everyone! It's finale week!!

After a season of Magic Mike wannabes, avocado funerals & the word FIT being so overused we never want to hear it again, it all came down to Todd and Taite.

Bill was sent home (finally) after lying about his ex/current girlfriend Amy and Todd told Ali she wanted her to be the mother of her children. Which pretty much guaranteed he was dead man walking.

The family met the final two and Taite told Ali he wasn't sure about all this marriage and babies talk.

Then, once again, we saw someone who'd done exactly what the Bacherolette asked him to do get his heart torn into a million tiny pieces.

Ain't love grand.

Jessie Stephens is away so Clare is joined by Rachel Corbett to dissect the final moments of Ali's search for love.

Bach Chat is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Love the show? Subscribe here. ... https://omny.fm/shows/the-binge/playlists/podcast

CREDITS

Hosts: Clare Stephens & Rachel Corbett

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Catch up on the latest recaps here ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/bachelor-australia-2018-recap/

Join our Bachelor Lols group here ... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1584340918348621/

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

