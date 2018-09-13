Bach Chat: Prosecco In A Secco

13 Sep 2018 · 21 minutes

Bach Chat: Prosecco In A Secco
The three snakes may have left the mansion but this week the 'Honey Badger' introduces two more. 

There's a high speed group date... which really just seems very unsafe. 

And one lady realises she's had enough of the Badge's man perm, or maybe the rhyming slang. We're still not sure.

 

Rachel Corbett and Amy Clark are here to guide you through the week that was The Bachelor. 

CREDITS

Hosts: Rachel Corbett & Amy Clark

Producer: Rachael Hart

