Bach Chat: Magic Mike Has Left The Building

This week on The Bachelorette, Ali farewelled two perfectly good avocados along with Ivan, Jules and Danny. I think it's safe to say the next reality TV show we won't be seeing Ivan on is Masterchef.

We were treated to bike building, a scavenger hunt and Ali's mates showed up to judge her taste in men. Bill survived the dreaded double date and Patty's stopped saying "FIT"...at least for now.

So let's wade through the avocado mush and mourn the loss of a perfectly good food processor together as Clare and Jessie Stephens unpack this week's Bachelorette.

