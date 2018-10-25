Bach Chat: Magic Mike Has Left The Building

25 Oct 2018 · 18 minutes

Bach Chat: Magic Mike Has Left The Building
This week on The Bachelorette, Ali farewelled two perfectly good avocados along with Ivan, Jules and Danny.  I think it's safe to say the next reality TV show we won't be seeing Ivan on is Masterchef.

We were treated to bike building, a scavenger hunt and Ali's mates showed up to judge her taste in men.  Bill survived the dreaded double date and Patty's stopped saying "FIT"...at least for now.

So let's wade through the avocado mush and mourn the loss of a perfectly good food processor together as Clare and Jessie Stephens unpack this week's Bachelorette.

Bach Chat is a podcast by Mamamia.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens & Clare Stephens

Producer: Rachael Hart

