Bach Chat: Kayla, Get Out Of The Pool

'The Bachelor' is back with the god of rhyming slang himself, Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins.

Each week Rachel Corbett will be joined by her Mamamia friends to find out what's really going on under that man perm.

So let's kick it off with episode one where we talk about our red carpet favourites, Kayla jumping in the pool and THAT neck pash.

CREDITS

Hosts: Rachel Corbett & Nicolle Stuart

Producer: Rachael Hart

