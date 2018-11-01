Bach Chat: Jog On Paddy

Paddy has left the Bachelorette mansion and hopefully that's the last time any of us ever have to hear the word "FIT."

Osher's weird games have made a return and it looks like there's a new front-runner...Todd.

We had a group date filled with horrible dancing (and Ivan wasn't even there), a visit to a fake apocalyptic wasteland and Ali beat up Charlie.

There's a lot going on and Clare and Jessie Stephens are here to take you through it all.

