Bach Chat: It's Not Worth Crying Over Spilled Sauerkraut

It's hometown week for Ali and some of the men clearly missed the memo because they forgot to bring their families.

Charlie and Bill decided to have a wet T-shirt competition before Charlie completely loses it and the sweatiest Daniel of all was sent home.

Jessie and Clare Stephens are chomping at the bit to unpack it all on this week's episode of Bach Chat.

Bach Chat is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Love the show? Subscribe here. ... https://omny.fm/shows/the-binge/playlists/podcast

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens & Clare Stephens

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Catch up on the latest recaps here ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/bachelor-australia-2018-recap/

Join our Bachelor Lols group here ... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1584340918348621/

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

This episode of Bach Chat is brought to you by the Hyundai Tuscon. See more amazing. Visit https://www.hyundai.com.au/