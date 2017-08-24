Bach Chat #6: The Inmates of Bachie Prison

24 Aug 2017 · 25 minutes

Can someone please tell Matty J that living in London for a few years does NOT make you cultured? Next thing he'll be telling us he met his first love on a Contiki tour. But on a more serious note - why are the producers so reluctant to let any of the girls leave the Bachie prison? Ahem, mansion... And are sporty girls a turn off? We've got another round of What Would a Feminist Do? 

Show notes

Today's show was hosted by Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews

Join us every Thursday straight after the show for your smart Bachie commentary. You bring the champagne and popcorn, we'll bring the banter. 

