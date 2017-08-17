Bach Chat #5: Cheating is Admirable.

In case you didn't get the memo, Man Nipples = totally fine, but Lady Nipples = complete evil. Oh, and what is UP with Elora being the first contestant to get a second date? We're just not buying it, sorry. While we don't see her making it past the home visits, sassy Flo is becoming a front-runner in our eyes... especially because she cheats at every game she plays. As the women fall like flies, Bach Chat will keep you up to date on what's happening in that crazy mansion.

