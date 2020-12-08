COVID-19 Vaccinations Have Begun, When Will It Make A Difference?

Several countries including the US, UK and Canada have now given the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine emergency approval and are now rolling out mass immunisations, but does emergency approval mean steps have been skipped?

What is this we heard about HIV scares with the Queensland vaccine? Why did some people in the UK have an allergic reaction and if this vaccine proves to be successful, how long til life goes back to normal?

The Quicky investigates all your vaccine questions.

