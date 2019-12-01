Will Science Be Enough To Bring Down The Alleged Claremont Killer

How reliable is DNA evidence in 2019? What about DNA that was collected 20 or more years ago? Is it possible for you to leave DNA in a place you've never been?

We ask those questions as the case against alleged Claremont serial killer Bradley Robert Edwards is before the court, police and the victim's families hoping to finally get closure on the deaths of Sarah Spiers, Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Forensic scientist, Senior lecturer at Murdoch University and consultant at https://www.coldcasereview.com.au/ Brendan Chapman and Nine News Perth reporter Tegan Sapwell.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner. The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily. Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.