Grief, Shame & Guilt: Let's Talk About Miscarriage

Why don't we talk about miscarriage?

Chrissy Teigen was trolled for sharing her pregnancy loss experience and Meghan the Duchess Of Sussex was equally slammed for writing about the moment she realised she had lost her second child.

The Quicky looks into the grief, shame and guilt surrounding miscarriage and who we can work to bring it out of the darkness.

Guests: Documentary Filmmaker Tahyna McManus, Co-founder of Pink Elephants pregnancy loss support group Samantha Payne, Olympian Libby Trickett and Pregnancy loss warrior Keira Rumble.

