Why Donald Trump Needs The Armed Lockdown Protesters

the quicky

a day ago · 14 minutes

Why Donald Trump Needs The Armed Lockdown Protesters
The pictures have been shared around the world: angry, armed mobs insisting on being let out of lock down. 

Why hasn't Donald Trump denounced them for the benefit of public health? And, how common are they in the USA? 

The Quicky investigates. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Jason Wilson, journalist, Guardian USA. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

00:00 / ???