the quicky

13 hours ago · 16 minutes

Why Have So Many Aussies Died From Shark Attacks In 2020?
Australia hasn't seen seven people die in a single year from shark attacks since the 1930's...until now.

The Quicky investigates why so many Australians have been taken by sharks in 2020 and whether we need to be worried when we dip a toe into the ocean.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: David Smith, Washington Bureau Chief for The Guardian and Kathryn Diss, ABC Australia US Correspondent based in Washington

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

