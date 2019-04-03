Why The Weird World Of Vegan YouTubers Is Imploding

On the internet... there's an army of vegan youtubers who preach their plant based diets to millions of people across the globe.

But recently, some of them have been falling off the vegan wagon.

Today we speak to Dr Kat, who has a doctorate in Exercise Physiology and Health Sciences and Australia's most trusted scientist Dr Karl Kruszelnicki to find out whether the health issues vegan youtubers saying are causing them to go back to eating meat are valid... or whether being vegan is just too hard

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Dr Kat and Dr Karl. If you want to grab Dr Karl's new book Vital Science you can find it here https://www.panmacmillan.com.au/9781760781224/

