Why The New Sex-Ed Buzzword Is Enthusiastic Consent

Kids in school in Australia aren't just being taught about consent in sex-ed these days, in 2019 they're also being introduced to the idea of 'enthusiastic consent'.

So does that mean you need to shout YES from the rooftops before any intimate encounter? We find out the difference between enthusiastic and plain old ordinary consent and how you know when you have it.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Dr Lauren Rosewarne and thank you to Blue Seat Studios and script writer Emmeline May for allowing us to use a part of their 'tea' video, if you want to check it out, you can find it here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQbei5JGiT8, they also have more videos surrounding the concept of consent including Consent is a yes https://vimeo.com/272831117 and Enthusiastic consent https://vimeo.com/274404985

