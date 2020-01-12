Why The Hell Did A Whole Government Resign? Vladimir Putin's Master Plan"

the quicky

a day ago · 13 minutes

Why The Hell Did A Whole Government Resign? Vladimir Putin's Master Plan"
Back
play Episode

When the entire Russian Government up and quit last week those of us not across that country's politics would naturally assume something had gone very wrong, but for their President Vladimir Putin, it's actually a carefully orchestrated move to make sure it all goes very right... for him

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Thanks to our special guests, Professor Thomas F Remington from the Department of Political Science at Atlanta's Emory College of Arts and Professor Robert English, Russian politics expert from the University of Southern California. 

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner. The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily. Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

More Episodes

Why The Hell Did A Whole Government Resign? Vladimir Putin's Master Plan"

13 minutes  ·  a day ago

What Is The Royal Rota & Why Have Harry & Meghan Dumped Them?

14 minutes  ·  4 days ago

What Will It Take To Recover From The Australian Bushfires?

16 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Is Being Pregnant Over 40 As Risky In 2020?

14 minutes  ·  6 days ago

No, Donald Trump hasn't just started WWIII

13 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Australia's Bushfire Crisis: Facts Vs Fiction

13 minutes  ·  12 Jan 2020

Update: When Royals Choose Not To Be Royals Anymore

10 minutes  ·  08 Jan 2020

BONUS - How Is 'The Quicky' Made?

26 minutes  ·  27 Dec 2019

Update: Could Maddie McCann's Parents Have Been Involved In Her Disappearance?

15 minutes  ·  26 Dec 2019

Update: Narcissistic Personality Disorder: What Is It And Could Trump Have It?

11 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

Update: What's Life 'Really' Like After Reality TV

15 minutes  ·  24 Dec 2019

Update: Meghan, Harry And The War On Tabloid Lies

14 minutes  ·  23 Dec 2019

Update: Untangling Brexit, Boris & The Whole Damn Mess

10 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2019

Pell, Epstein, Trump... The Secret To Surviving A Year Of Scandal

14 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

How To Be Sober In Australia At Christmas

12 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

The 'Real' Reason The Pill Hasn't Changed In Nearly 60 Years

11 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Chemophobia: The Dangerous Myth That Natural Is Always Best

13 minutes  ·  16 Dec 2019

Co-Ed Or Same Sex Schools, What's The Better Choice In 2020?

14 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2019

30 Billion Matches: How Dating Apps Have Changed Everything

15 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Samoa's Deadly Measles Epidemic Is A Cautionary Anti-Vax Tale

14 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???