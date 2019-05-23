Why So Many Aussie Women Voted Liberal

There's a lot of talk that this election was handed to the Liberal National Coalition by 'Quiet Australians'.

People who voted conservative but didn't talk about it because they didn't want to be shouted down by vocal left leaning friends who urged them to put others and the environment before themselves... but they argue, if I can't look after myself, how can I look after others?

Today we speak to some of these 'Quiet Australians' to find out what motivated them and how they reconcile the issues, especially involving women, with the Liberal National Coalition.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests

