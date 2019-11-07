Why Nudism Is On The Rise In Australia

Getting your gear off in public is becoming more popular here in Australia, with new stats showing there are more naked events popping up across the country than ever before.

Today we find out why people are keen to nude up and what you need to know before you join them.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest founder of Get Naked Australia Brendan Jones

