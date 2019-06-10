Why Men Are Breaking Their Bones To Get Sex

There's a movement of men seeking the help of plastic surgeons to turn them into a 'Chad', the type of man they believe is the only one that women want.

These guys are part of a community who calls themselves incels... involuntarily celibate, and these extreme tactics to attract women are just the tip of a very toxic iceberg.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Academic and writer Dr Emma Jane and plastic surgeon Dr Barry Eppley.

