Why is Donald Trump So Afraid Of His Niece Mary?

11 hours ago · 13 minutes

Why is Donald Trump So Afraid Of His Niece Mary?
Mary Trump is set to publish a book called Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man

US President and Mary's uncle Donald Trump, isn't that keen for it see the light of day. 

What's inside it? Who's Mary? And what does the book have to say about the way Donald Trump became the man he is today? 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Gwenda Blair, Donald Trump biographer. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

