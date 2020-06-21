Why is Donald Trump So Afraid Of His Niece Mary?

Mary Trump is set to publish a book called Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.

US President and Mary's uncle Donald Trump, isn't that keen for it see the light of day.

What's inside it? Who's Mary? And what does the book have to say about the way Donald Trump became the man he is today?





