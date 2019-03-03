Why Is Australian Baby Formula In Such Demand In China?

We've all seen the news footage of empty shelves in Australian supermarkets, stripped of popular brands of baby formula to feed the insatiable demand of the Chinese market.

What's happening in China that has created this demand for our brands? Why do Chinese Mums need to look outside their own country to feed their children?

SBS Asian Correspondent Katrina Yu and Beijing based Mum Celine, tell us about the far reaching effect of the milk scandal that still lingers 10 years on.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests SBS Asia Correspondent Katrina Yu @Kaymyu anbd Celine, a "common Mum".

