"He Put His Hand Up My Work Dress": Why Female Lawyers Are Speaking Out

Last week, a bombshell rocked Australia's legal world. Former Justice of the High Court, Dyson Heydon was accused of several cases of sexual harassment.

Yet, it was a bombshell many weren't surprised by. According to female lawyers young and old, sexism has long been a scourge of the profession, and one that is difficult to fight.

The Quicky speak to a group of lawyers who want to share their story.

Guests: Suzie Miller, former Human Rights Lawyer, Playwright 'Prima Facie'; Yana and Evelyn, junior lawyers.

