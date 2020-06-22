Search

"He Put His Hand Up My Work Dress": Why Female Lawyers Are Speaking Out

the quicky

19 hours ago · 17 minutes

"He Put His Hand Up My Work Dress": Why Female Lawyers Are Speaking Out
Back
play Episode

Last week, a bombshell rocked Australia's legal world. Former Justice of the High Court, Dyson Heydon was accused of several cases of sexual harassment.

Yet, it was a bombshell many weren't surprised by. According to female lawyers young and old, sexism has long been a scourge of the profession, and one that is difficult to fight. 

The Quicky speak to a group of lawyers who want to share their story. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Suzie Miller, former Human Rights Lawyer, Playwright 'Prima Facie'; Yana and Evelyn, junior lawyers. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

"He Put His Hand Up My Work Dress": Why Female Lawyers Are Speaking Out

17 minutes  ·  19 hours ago

Why is Donald Trump So Afraid Of His Niece Mary?

13 minutes  ·  2 days ago

The Actual Value Of An Arts Degree

14 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Why Did Megan Fox Disappear From Hollywood?

15 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your Pelvic Floor: Why Tighter Isn't Necessarily Better

15 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Australia's COVID-19 Spike: Did We Get Too Comfortable?

13 minutes  ·  22 Jun 2020

How Do German Police Know Maddie McCann Is Dead?

15 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

What The Hell Is Branch Stacking And Why Does It Matter?

15 minutes  ·  18 Jun 2020

I'm Going Back To Work... And I'm Worried About My Dog

14 minutes  ·  17 Jun 2020

Why Have We Only Just Heard About The Aussie On Death Row In China?

15 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

Sold With The Property & Blackbirding: Australia's History Of Slavery

15 minutes  ·  15 Jun 2020

JK Rowling and Trans Women: What's Going On?

17 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

How COVID-19 Has Turned Us All Into Perfect Drug Mules

13 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

The Solution To Expensive Child Care We've Thrown In The Bin

16 minutes  ·  10 Jun 2020

Libido Killer: Why There Won't Be A Post-COVID Baby Boom

14 minutes  ·  09 Jun 2020

"The Torment Of Powerlessness" Stan Grant on Aboriginal People And Police

18 minutes  ·  08 Jun 2020

Boomers & Millennials Agree: One Generation Will Carry The Scars Of COVID-19 Crash

17 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

The US Is Burning: Can They Survive Another Four Years of Trump?

16 minutes  ·  03 Jun 2020

"I'm 100% Ready To Face Her." Malka Leifer's Alleged Victims On Her Extradition From Israeal

12 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2020

'I Can't Breathe': George Floyd's Final Words Echo An Australian Shame.

17 minutes  ·  01 Jun 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout