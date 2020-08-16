Search

Why Courtney Herron's Dad Is Fighting For All Of Us

18 hours ago · 16 minutes

Why Courtney Herron's Dad Is Fighting For All Of Us
The Herron family have been going through what no family should ever go through: their daughter and sister Courtney, murdered in a park by a man who won't go to trial for her murder. 

Courtney Herron's dad John is a lawyer, he knows the system and knows what women are up against, and he wants things to change. 

John Herron speaks with The Quicky today. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  John Herron, lawyer and father of Courtney Herron. 

