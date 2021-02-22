Why Can't The Rest Of The World Contain Covid?

Why Can't The Rest Of The World Contain Covid?
Many of us are feeling frustrated that the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Australia is way behind schedule, especially as we see other countries like the United States administering as many as three million shots per day.

But despite several nations boasting about their immunisation programs, they continue to experience thousands of new cases and deaths every single day.

The Quicky investigates why India, Brazil, the US and UK among others continue to struggle with multiple new strains of Coronavirus, and how we should be feeling about our own Government's progress.

CREDITS 

Host: Gem Bath

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guest:

Professor Dominic Dwyer - Clinical Professor of Medicine (Immunology &
Infectious Diseases), Westmead Clinical School, Institute for Clinical Pathology and Medical Research, University of Sydney

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

