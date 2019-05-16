The Intersex Athlete Who Had To Prove She's A Woman

It has been ruled that Olympic champion athlete Caster Semenya will have to take medication in order to continue competing in the women's category for her sport.

But what does it mean to be a woman? It's a lot more than just whether you have a vagina. Today we discover the wonderfully complex story of people who are intersex and the wide world of variations within it.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Intersex Human Rights Advocate and Tony Briffa

