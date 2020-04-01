Why Can't I Go Away This Easter Weekend?

the quicky

15 hours ago · 12 minutes

Why Can't I Go Away This Easter Weekend?
Back
play Episode

All around the country, State Governments and the Federal Government are giving the same message: this Easter Weekend, you need to stay at home. 

Why? Surely it's okay if you're going to stay in a house and not go into town? Isn't it safer to be in a smaller place, where there are less people infected by COVID19? 

The Quicky answers all these questions. Basically, you need to stay at home, friend. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Brad McKay, GP; Erika Vickery OAM, Mayor of Naracoorte Lucindale Council and President of the Limestone Coast Local Government Association. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Why Can't I Go Away This Easter Weekend?

12 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

Why Has Cardinal George Pell Been Released From Prison?

14 minutes  ·  2 days ago

IVF Interrupted And Birthing Alone? Pregnancy In The Time Of Coronavirus

14 minutes  ·  3 days ago

No Fresh Air, No Visitors: Inside Hotel Quarantine

16 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Will Tiger King End Our Obsession With Cuddling Cubs?

16 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Can Trump's Presidency Survive COVID-19?

14 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

Amanda Keller On How COVID19 Is Changing Reality TV

14 minutes  ·  31 Mar 2020

Just A Bunch Of Good News Stories

16 minutes  ·  30 Mar 2020

The Kids Are At Home: Do We Have To Teach Them Too?

15 minutes  ·  29 Mar 2020

What Four Australian Health Care Workers Want You To Know Today

15 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2020

I Have COVID-19 Symptoms, Why Don't They Test Me?

17 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

COVID19 Money: Do I Get Any, And How Do I Get It?

14 minutes  ·  24 Mar 2020

Three Women On What Lockdowns Feel Like Around The World

15 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2020

Think Of The Dogs: Dr Chris Brown On Animals & The COVID-19 Crisis.

14 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2020

Is Normal Soap Good Enough? Your COVID-19 Questions Round 2

15 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2020

Coronavirus Anxiety: It's Real. Here's How To Deal With It.

14 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2020

"Living On One Cup Of Noodles A Day": Has Lockdown Stopped COVID-19 In China?

14 minutes  ·  17 Mar 2020

Self Isolate, Social Distance Or Quarantine: What The Hell Are We Doing?

15 minutes  ·  16 Mar 2020

The Coronavirus Crash: 5 Useful Money Tips To Help You Through

16 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2020

Who were The Two Coreys? Hollywood's Troubling Club Of Child Stars

15 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???