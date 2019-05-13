Drama-geddon 2: Why Two Beauty Youtubers Went To War

James Charles is one of youtube's most influential beauty vloggers, he's made millions out of showing people how to apply makeup online... but something went down recently that has seen him set the unenviable record of losing the most followers in 24 hours.

Today we find out what happened and why the drama isn't an unusual occurrence in the world of beauty youtubers.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Lucy Neville

