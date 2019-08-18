The New Generation Being Bankrolled By Their Parents

With statistics showing that more Aussies need to rely on Mum and Dad to help finance them well into adulthood, there's a possibility that the generosity of well off parents is setting kids up for future financial failure.

Financial advisor Tara Unverzagt breaks down the big three, enmeshing, scaffolding and enabling and shows us how you can help your kids without making them dependent.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Financial Advisor Tara Unverzagt

