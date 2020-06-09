Why Have We Only Just Heard About The Aussie On Death Row In China?

Did you know an Australian, Karm Gilespie, has been sitting in a Chinese jail since 2013? And this week, was sentenced to death for drug trafficking?
Yep, we only just found out too.
What's the story? And what is Karm's fate going to look like while relations between China and Australia are so chilly?
