Why Have We Only Just Heard About The Aussie On Death Row In China?

14 hours ago · 15 minutes

Why Have We Only Just Heard About The Aussie On Death Row In China?
Did you know an Australian, Karm Gilespie, has been sitting in a Chinese jail since 2013? And this week, was sentenced to death for drug trafficking? 

Yep, we only just found out too. 

What's the story? And what is Karm's fate going to look like while relations between China and Australia are so chilly? 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Gemma Bath, Mamamia News Reporter; Professor Don Rothwell, Australian National University. 

