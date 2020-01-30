Why Are Children The Only People It's Still Legal To Hit?

Why Are Children The Only People It's Still Legal To Hit?
To smack, or not to smack? That's the question.

In Wales, a law has just passed which means it's going to be illegal to smack your children from 2022. But in Australia, it's still very much legal. 

Today, The Quicky is deep-diving into the laws around smacking, and probably more importantly, the psychological effects of being smacked. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Jenny Murphy (Claire's Mum!), mother of three and grandmother of five;  Patrick Lenta, Associate Professor in the Law Faculty at University of Technology Sydney (UTS); Dr Vivienne Lewis, Clinical Psychologist, University of Canberra. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/ 

