Why Are Children The Only People It's Still Legal To Hit?

To smack, or not to smack? That's the question.

In Wales, a law has just passed which means it's going to be illegal to smack your children from 2022. But in Australia, it's still very much legal.



Today, The Quicky is deep-diving into the laws around smacking, and probably more importantly, the psychological effects of being smacked.

Guests: Jenny Murphy (Claire's Mum!), mother of three and grandmother of five; Patrick Lenta, Associate Professor in the Law Faculty at University of Technology Sydney (UTS); Dr Vivienne Lewis, Clinical Psychologist, University of Canberra.

