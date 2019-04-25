Who's Funding Terrorists?

Who is paying for terrorists to do what they do?

This week we saw more than 200 people killed in Sri Lanka after suicide bombers hit churches, hotels and guest houses on Easter Sunday. We've heard several groups are connected to the attack with Islamic State taking formal credit for it.

But who are these organisations and who is paying for these well planned and well resourced operations?

Today we find out from Forbes reporter Itai Zehorai exactly where terrorists get their cash and what they spend it on.

