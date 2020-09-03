Melania Trump: Whitehouse Hostage Or Private Manipulator?

Melania Trump is one of the great mysteries of the Trump Presidency.

From the get go, she looked as though she wasn't all that happy to be there - and in the intervening years the internet became filled with what it thought were her silent pleas to be 'rescued'.

Yet, of late, she's come out swinging online on behalf of her husband.

So, who is Melania Trump? And is there much truth to a new book about her, by her so-called best friend?



The Quicky investigates.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Jacob Round

Guests: Matthew Bevan, Reporter, America, If You're Listening

