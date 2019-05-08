Who do I vote for?

It's a question many of you have been asking of The Quicky Team so today we're breaking down the major parties and some more notable smaller ones so that you can head to the polls on May 18 as informed as you can be!

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests ABC journalist Alison Branley, Nathan Hondros from WA Today, The New Daily columnist Paula Matthewson and Mamamia reporter Gemma Bath

