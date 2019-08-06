White, Male, Young: The New Generation Of Terrorist In Trump's America

When you hear the word terrorist do you think Middle East, brown skin, ISIS?

In 2019 America, domestic terrorists aren't any of those things, they're white, they're young, they're male and there's a conspiracy theory that connects a lot of them together.

Today we find out from Planet America Host Chas Licciardello the theory behind The Great Replacement.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest host of Planet America Chas Licciardello

