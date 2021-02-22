Are We Over The Royal Family?

the quicky

a day ago · 18 minutes

Are We Over The Royal Family?
Back
play Episode

Prince Philip's death has reminded us all of the grim reality that the Queen may not be long for this world, which begs the question of what will become of the British Royal Family once she too has passed?

Given the number of rifts and scandals currently plaguing several of the younger members of the Windsor household, many are starting to wonder if this ancient system of sovereignty has outlasted its relevance.

The Quicky discusses what the future of the monarchy might look like when Prince Charles ascends to the role of King, and what the alternatives are for Australia if we don't in fact want to remain tied to the Crown.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guest:

Holly Wainwright - Head Of Content at Mamamia

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Are We Over The Royal Family?

18 minutes  ·  a day ago

Aboriginal Deaths In Custody: 30 Years On & Still A National Disgrace

21 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Blood Clots And The AstraZeneca Vaccine: What You Need To Know

18 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Racist, Conservationist, Funny & Grumpy: Prince Philip's Complicated Legacy

16 minutes  ·  4 days ago

We Need To Talk About Adult Autism

14 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Why Can't The Rest Of The World Contain Covid?

13 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2021

Can Empathy Training Solve Canberra's Sexually Deviant Behaviour?

16 minutes  ·  07 Apr 2021

Fixing The Gender Pay Gap Is Possible: Here's How

16 minutes  ·  06 Apr 2021

Dying For A Bigger Bum: Dangers Of The Brazilian Butt Lift

15 minutes  ·  05 Apr 2021

Is Chocolate Really That Bad For You?

14 minutes  ·  31 Mar 2021

The Politics Of Changing Your Name In 2021

15 minutes  ·  30 Mar 2021

Why Quotas Might Be The Only Way To Fix Canberra

16 minutes  ·  29 Mar 2021

We're All Going To Die, So Why Can't We Talk About It?

21 minutes  ·  28 Mar 2021

How A Sex Cult Exposed Slavery In Australia

21 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2021

Mouse-a-geddon: Why The Plague Is All Of Our Problem

15 minutes  ·  24 Mar 2021

What Next? A Quicky To Play To The Men In Your Life

19 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2021

Suffering In Silence: The Eating Disorders Affecting Adult Women

21 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2021

Did Fetishising Asian Women Lead To A Mass Shooting?

16 minutes  ·  21 Mar 2021

Monster-In-Law: What To Do When Your Wedding Becomes A War

17 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2021

Are We Really Still Talking About Diets?

18 minutes  ·  17 Mar 2021

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout