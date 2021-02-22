Are We Over The Royal Family?

Prince Philip's death has reminded us all of the grim reality that the Queen may not be long for this world, which begs the question of what will become of the British Royal Family once she too has passed?

Given the number of rifts and scandals currently plaguing several of the younger members of the Windsor household, many are starting to wonder if this ancient system of sovereignty has outlasted its relevance.

The Quicky discusses what the future of the monarchy might look like when Prince Charles ascends to the role of King, and what the alternatives are for Australia if we don't in fact want to remain tied to the Crown.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

