Where Did Belle Gibson's Fortune Go?

When Belle Gibson went to court this week, we heard a bizarre recount of how the cancer con woman has no money but still manages to go on overseas treks, buy expensive clothing and send her son to private school.

She still owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for failing to hand over money to charity but has yet to pay a cent back.

Today we speak to a reporter who takes us through what went down when Belle Gibson took to the stand.

Today

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest The Age reporter Tom Cowie, you can read his take on Belle's day in court here https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/expensive-clothes-overseas-trips-belle-gibson-s-expenses-in-the-spotlight-20190514-p51nau.html

