What's The Full Story With Border Closures In Australia Right Now?

For the first time since Federation in 1901, Australia is a series of states and territories separated by individual border controls. If you live in NSW and your family lives in Victoria, you could be forgiven for feeling as though you live in a different country.

Exactly what's going on, and who can travel where? And how hard is it to get an exemption to visit a sick relative, or go to a wedding?

The Quicky tries to get the whole picture.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Dr Andrew Burridge, Lecturer in Human Geography, Macquarie University; Merridy Eastman; Claire Bath.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.