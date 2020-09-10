A Pandemic And A Lockdown: What's It Doing To Our Kids?

Melbourne families have been in lockdown for a long time now.

What does this mean for the brains and mental health of children?

And is there anything parents can do to help?

Guests: Karen Young, Child Psychologist; Heather Kelabora, Melbourne Mum; Professor Mike Dockery, Principal Research Fellow Bankwest Curtin Economic Centre.

