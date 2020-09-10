Search

A Pandemic And A Lockdown: What's It Doing To Our Kids?

A Pandemic And A Lockdown: What's It Doing To Our Kids?
Melbourne families have been in lockdown for a long time now. 

What does this mean for the brains and mental health of children? 

And is there anything parents can do to help? 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Jacob Round

Guests: Karen Young, Child Psychologist; Heather Kelabora, Melbourne Mum; Professor Mike Dockery, Principal Research Fellow Bankwest Curtin Economic Centre. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

