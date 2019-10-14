What The Hell Is Happening Between Trump, Turkey & Syria

Why did Donald Trump decide to pull out of northern Syria? Why did Turkey take the opportunity to attack the region and what do they have against the Kurdish people?

We speak to The Independent's Middle East Correspondent to unravel what the hell is happening to the people who helped us take down Islamic State.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Middle East Correspondent for The Independent Bel Trew... to read more in depth articles Bel has written on the matter you can find them here https://www.independent.co.uk/author/bel-trew

To watch Dani Ellis's full interview with Novara Media on youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odJIo078ZoE

