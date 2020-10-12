Warrior Culture: The Cult Of Australia's SAS

What creates a man who commits war crimes?

After the inquiry into actions by SAS soldiers in Afghanistan was released last week, a lot has been said about the culture of these exclusive ranks, but is there more to it than the glorification of the elite soldier?

The Quicky investigates the cult and culture of Australia's SAS.

Guests: Melbourne University Australian and British Military and Legal Historian Damien Powell and Macquarie University Professor of Media Catherine Lumby

