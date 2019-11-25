What It's Like To Raise Your Child As Neither A Girl Or A Boy

Gender neutral parenting used to be the realm of celebrity with the likes of Kate Hudson, Pink and Gwen Stefani choosing to raise their children without attaching a boy or girl label to their upbringing... and now more parents are liking the idea of not placing their little one into a stereotype right from the start.

We speak to Gender Creative Mum Kyl Myers about navigating parenting when you choose not to involve gender.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Mum to Zoomer Kyl Myers and Elizabeth Riley, Gender identity Specialist at the University of Tasmania.

