Does it hurt? All Your Questions About The Aussie COVID Vaccine

the quicky

12 hours ago · 20 minutes

The Covid-19 vaccination program is finally rolling out in Australia, but after just one week we are already well behind schedule.

The Quicky investigates what is causing the delay, why some people still feel hesitation, and what it actually feels like by speaking with some of the first people in the country to receive the jab.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Peta Murphy - Labor MP for the electorate of Dunkley in Victoria who is living with breast cancer

Dr Sanjaya Senanayake - Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases Physician at the Australian National University

Natasha Fyles - Northern Territory Minister for Health

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

