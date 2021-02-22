Does it hurt? All Your Questions About The Aussie COVID Vaccine

The Covid-19 vaccination program is finally rolling out in Australia, but after just one week we are already well behind schedule.

The Quicky investigates what is causing the delay, why some people still feel hesitation, and what it actually feels like by speaking with some of the first people in the country to receive the jab.

Guests:

Peta Murphy - Labor MP for the electorate of Dunkley in Victoria who is living with breast cancer

Dr Sanjaya Senanayake - Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases Physician at the Australian National University

Natasha Fyles - Northern Territory Minister for Health

