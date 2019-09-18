What's The Final Day Of Filming Like On The Bachelor?

On the final day of filming of The Bachelor Australia, there are two women who are waiting to see if they are 'the one'.

So how does it all unfold and what happens if you're told it's not you?

We speak to Bachelor contestants of the past to get a sneak peak into the final 24 hours of Bachelor filming

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Lisa Hyde runner Up The Bachelor Australia season 2 and Lana Jeavons Fellows, runner up The Bachelor Australia season 3.

