Toxic And Beautiful: 2 Stories Of Gender Transitioning In The Workplace

13 hours ago · 16 minutes

Toxic And Beautiful: 2 Stories Of Gender Transitioning In The Workplace
How would you handle yourself if someone you work with started their transition from male to female or vice versa?

What if you're the one doing the transitioning? What things are in place to ensure you're safe and treated fairly during the process?

Today we speak to two trans women with very different transitioning at work stories and find out how you can be a good ally.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Cherie McDonald, Belinda Zipper and Diversity Council Australia CEO Lisa Annese

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

