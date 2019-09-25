What Is Impeachment And What Does It mean For Trump?

Donald Trump made a call to the Ukrainian President and how he's facing a possible impeachment... but what does that even mean?

Will he face a court, could he go to jail or will he just lose his job? Or could he come out of this free and clear and more sure of himself than ever?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Charlie Sykes, a founder and editor-at-large of The Bulwark, host of The Bulwark Podcast, and an NBC/ MSNBC contributor.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

If you want some more insight into why Trump acts the way he does, you can listen to our episode of Narcissistic Personality Disorder and whether Trump may have it here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/narcissistic-personality-disorder-what-is-it-and-c/